Entertainment

‘Zola’ Will Take You on A Wild Ride on the Big Screen

zola

Zola took us on one heck of a ride alongside a woman’s nearly unbelievable trip to Florida with a stranger, kicked off with one fateful tweet in October 2015: “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” We all know the answer to that one.

What followed was a 144-tweet thread that led readers through some insane ups and downs as the author, Detroit stripper named A’Ziah “Zola” Wells, took us on her wild ride.

At the time, it was quipped that it should be made into a movie. The powers that be were listening, and a film based on the social media story just debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

It features Janicza Bravo as she hitches along with a newly made white friend Stefani, played by Riley Keough, and her pimp. She agrees to set off to Florida as they tried to make money from the profitable Florida strip club market. She ends up entangled in a messy tale involving attempted suicide, extortion, murder, and sex trafficking.

People were enthralled. Many didn’t believe any of it, while others were desperate to find out if it was a true story. It went viral and became so popular that Rolling Stone did a report fact-checking Well’s story. This report became the basis for the film’s script.

The report detailed that while they were real and many of the events happened, a lot of hyperbolized, and some refuted by her travel companion, as she was adamant she never sold here goods for money. While some of the details may continue to be in dispute about all of it, one thing can’t be denied- it made for a very entertaining read – which now will be an even more entertaining film.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Popular

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.1K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
913
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
mariah carey mariah carey
757
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
681
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
671
Celebrities

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
665
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
652
Style

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
devan leos devan leos
646
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
beyonce gala beyonce gala
632
Style

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
612
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
483
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
kim kardashian kim kardashian
479
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
469
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
future lori harvey future lori harvey
469
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
beyonce beyonce
458
Celebrities

For Beyoncé, Creativity Is the Ultimate Power
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
453
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
443
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
441
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
To Top