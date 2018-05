1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

It looks like the lovebirds couldn’t stay apart.

The couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, announced their split last month, but now the two were spotted together kissing and looking very happy together.

Zayn also showed off his new head tattoo, which was easy to see with his shaved head.

They were previously together for 2 years, which can be hard to move on from. It looks like they aren’t ready to let go!

Do you think they’ll last this time?