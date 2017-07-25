Woman Ups Her Lawsuit from $10 Million to $20 Million After Testing Positive for STD

What’s an STD worth these days?

The woman we told you about who is suing Usher for $10 million for exposing her to herpes and concealing it has now upped her demand to $20 million. She has allegedly tested positive for herpes, so she wants even more money. She claims he did not reveal he had herpes and they had unprotected sex a few months back. Documents reveal he already paid out over a million bucks to another woman who contracted the disease from the “Let it Burn” singer.

All we can say is, ew. Wrap it up, Usher. It’s now gonna cost you!