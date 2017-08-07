Woman Suing Usher Reveals Herself in Press Conference, Says She Doesn’t Have Herpes: Twitter Reacts

She just feels “violated.”

She had unprotected sex with a celeb, and now she says despite not contracting an STD, she still feels violated. Quantisia Sharpton held a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she met the singer at a concert and got down to business with him.

Twitter went in.

Usher … i didn't believe her, but now I do 😂 pic.twitter.com/vyU0O858XL — eastsides own (@AlvahJones) August 7, 2017

Rare footage of Quantisia Sharpton being brought on stage at the Usher concert…Viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/Odo9Snkext — good morning, folks (@_TailorMade_) August 7, 2017

When everybody saw the woman who is suing Usher for supposedly giving her herpes. pic.twitter.com/ZAz6zu63kJ — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) August 7, 2017

Quantasia tested negative for the herpes but she's still suing Usher. I don't get it pic.twitter.com/I1z48Nj6Oo — Nomie 🍒 (@NomieThwala) August 7, 2017