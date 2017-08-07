Woman Suing Usher Reveals Herself in Press Conference, Says She Doesn’t Have Herpes: Twitter Reacts

She just feels “violated.”
She had unprotected sex with a celeb, and now she says despite not contracting an STD, she still feels violated. Quantisia Sharpton held a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she met the singer at a concert and got down to business with him.
Twitter went in.
drakeo
August 7, 2017 at 9:16 pm
gonna need video evidence to believe this one
nel
August 7, 2017 at 9:15 pm
oh muh gawd