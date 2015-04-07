Woman Lived With Mother’s Mummified Body For 5 Years!

Hoarding is a problem. It is an even bigger problem when you start hoarding bodies!

A San Francisco woman was found living with the mummified body of her mother, who police believe has been dead for about 5 years.

The house was so filthy that workers needed oxygen masks to enter. They found trash to the ceiling, mold, rats, and 300 bottles of urine.

“I’m saddened that she couldn’t let her mother go,” neighbor Sharon Scott Kish told CBS San Francisco. “I saw her three days ago and I asked her, ‘Is your mother still with us?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ Delusional. She was with her.”