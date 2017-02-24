Wiz Khalifa’s Transgender Sister Passes Away at 32

Wiz revealed his difficult time to followers on social media.
Wiz Khalifa spoke about about his loss after his mother posted her own public tribute to Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, Wiz’s transgender sister. No cause of death was noted, but it is reported that she died peacefully in the company of family.
The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017
"… there was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life." —M'Lynn Steel Magnolias I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love 🙏🏾