Wiz Khalifa’s Transgender Sister Passes Away at 32

Wiz revealed his difficult time to followers on social media.

Wiz Khalifa spoke about about his loss after his mother posted her own public tribute to Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, Wiz’s transgender sister. No cause of death was noted, but it is reported that she died peacefully in the company of family.

