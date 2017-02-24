Wiz Khalifa’s Transgender Sister Passes Away at 32

"… there was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life." —M'Lynn Steel Magnolias I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love 🙏🏾

A post shared by Jus'🍑 (@ogjuspeachie) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:02am PST