Will Smith Takes Photo of Jada Sleeping Nude

Not for Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently! The Gotham actress posted a sexy selfie to her Facebook account – only she claims she didn’t take it! The photo shows the star’s naked backside, allegedly taken by her husband, Will Smith.

Jada captioned the artsy photo with a comment about her husband’s “sexy secret” and how she enjoys “getting a glimpse” of herself through the “Fresh Prince’s” eyes.

If Will is really taking secret snaps of his wife while she sleeps naked, then this is probably one of the more PG-13-rated pictures he has taken.

