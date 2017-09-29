Will Smith Takes Photo of Jada Sleeping Nude

-
We love that these two are so cute together after all these years, but they should probably keep this stuff to themselves. We think Jada only leaks this stuff because she is so proud to be so darn good-looking at her age. We can’t front, she’s right. We’d probably leak it too. If you got it, flaunt it!
-
What happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom?
Not for Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently! The Gotham actress posted a sexy selfie to her Facebook account – only she claims she didn’t take it! The photo shows the star’s naked backside, allegedly taken by her husband, Will Smith.
Jada captioned the artsy photo with a comment about her husband’s “sexy secret” and how she enjoys “getting a glimpse” of herself through the “Fresh Prince’s” eyes.
If Will is really taking secret snaps of his wife while she sleeps naked, then this is probably one of the more PG-13-rated pictures he has taken.
-Via RadarOnline
eBook & Hold Your Paperback Novel
September 29, 2017 at 11:14 pm
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
nursing test banks
September 29, 2017 at 7:04 pm
Wow, incredible blog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full glance of your site is great, let alone the content!
obat pemutih gigi alami
September 29, 2017 at 4:59 pm
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most people will agree with your site.
annapurna specialists
September 29, 2017 at 1:58 pm
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Many thanks!
trekking specialists in pokhara
September 29, 2017 at 1:34 pm
You ave got an incredibly great layout for your blog i want it to use on my web-site as well
دانلود فیلم نهنگ عنبر
September 28, 2017 at 12:19 pm
Some truly excellent blog posts on this internet site , thanks for contribution.
suba buba
September 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm
8cezLq This blog is without a doubt awesome and informative. I have picked a lot of handy advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
shalimar perfume
December 4, 2016 at 9:39 pm
G2FIOS Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx
Pingback: Yarnell Hill Fire
Pingback: click here to find a lawyer
Pingback: xnxx
Pingback: kimsin sen
Pingback: human grade steroids
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: buy illegal steroids
Pingback: ethanol haard kopen
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: post cycle therapy side effects
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: para kazanmak
Pingback: aboutmargaret
Pingback: para kazanmak