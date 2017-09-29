EXCLUSIVES

Will Smith Takes Photo of Jada Sleeping Nude

    rs_1024x759-141104081313-1024.Jada-Pinkett-Smith-Facebook-JR-110414We love that these two are so cute together after all these years, but they should probably keep this stuff to themselves. We think Jada only leaks this stuff because she is so proud to be so darn good-looking at her age. We can’t front, she’s right. We’d probably leak it too. If you got it, flaunt it!
To Top