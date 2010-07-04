Style

Whoops! Nicki Minaj Suffers Nip Slip at NYFW

She couldn’t contain them.

Nicki Minaj was attending the Marc Jacobs show when she suffered a nip slip. She was wearing a low-cut, body-hugging dress by Agent Provocateur.

Head to page 2 to see the uncensored pics!

Pages: 1 2

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.7M
6
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.6M
8
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.2M
1
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
8
Breaking News

Is “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks Using Heiress Chloe Green for Her Money?
1.0M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.2K
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.6K
3
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
7.9K
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
7.8K
1
Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie
7.4K
10
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
7.0K
4
Breaking News

Blac Chyna’s (ex) Boo Ferrari Negotiating to Join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
7.0K
5
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
6.8K
2
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.5K
2
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.5K
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.5K
10
Style

Ariel Winter Lets the Girls Loose With No Bra
6.5K
6
Breaking News

Does Blac Chyna Already Have a New Man?!
6.4K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.4K
1
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.1K
7
Style

Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
6.1K
3
Style

Kylie Jenner’s Chest Keeps Growing!
6.0K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
To Top