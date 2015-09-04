WHOA! WTF Did Kylie Jenner Do to Her Face?!

Ho-ly-crap. We knew that Kylie’s plastic surgery would one day go too far and mess up her face for good, but we had NO IDEA it would happen so soon. It appears that she inflated her lips again and did some other weird sh*# to her face, because she is now being compared (and by this pic rightfully so) to the distorted face of Big Ang. Check out the pic – it’s downright scary.
Vernon
October 20, 2016 at 4:59 pm
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding to go with BlogEngine.
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: para kazanmak
Ike
November 4, 2016 at 12:57 am
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Pingback: whats the closest thing to steroids thats legal
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
seo plugin
November 7, 2016 at 4:46 pm
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: kimsin sen
Pingback: Pornographie
corburt erilio
November 22, 2016 at 8:32 am
Glad to be one of many visitors on this awe inspiring internet site : D.
bathroom remodeling cost
November 22, 2016 at 1:15 pm
I like what you fellows are up to. Such cool work and coverage! Keep up the very good work guys, I’ve incorporated you our blogroll.
Pingback: stanoplex 50
MariaRMunden
November 24, 2016 at 2:21 am
Hello, i feel i noticed you visited my weblog thus i got here to return the favor?.I’m wanting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its adequate to utilize a few of your ideas!!
Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/
Pingback: click here to find a lawyer
get paid for surveys
November 29, 2016 at 11:06 am
Aw, this was a actually good post. In thought I’d like to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to create a very very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no indicates seem to get some thing carried out.
perfume shop
December 5, 2016 at 12:10 am
PXQEKu Orange County SEo Expert I’аve recently started a site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Boyd
January 9, 2017 at 7:41 pm
You’ve got a great blog here! would you like to create some invite posts on my weblog?