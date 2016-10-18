Whoa! Robin Thicke Has Put on Some Serious Weight! Check Out His New, Curvy Figure

We don’t know if this is because of too much drinking or if he’s quit and substituted eating.
We all know Robin Thicke has had his issues with the bottle, and recent photos from his Tidal performance this past weekend show he has beefed up quite a bit. The ladies man has been struggling a bit since breaking up with his now ex-wife Paula Patton, and the weight gain seems to be just another symptom of the mess.
We hope he looks out for his health is all! We love Robin, whatever size he comes in.
Amber1000
October 18, 2016 at 8:23 pm
Nooooooooooo!
MikeMizzle
October 18, 2016 at 8:24 pm
and he’s still wearing his skinny clothes though lmfao
NeecyP
October 18, 2016 at 8:25 pm
my life is ruined
Garrett
October 20, 2016 at 5:00 pm
I used to be very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks on your time for this glorious learn!! I positively enjoying each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
dental surgery
October 25, 2016 at 6:55 pm
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I certainly love reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the information coming. I liked it!
Thelma
November 3, 2016 at 5:54 pm
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
keratin smoothing treatment
November 22, 2016 at 6:38 pm
Everyone loves what you dudes are up to. This kind of great work and exposure! Keep up the wonderful work guys, I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Deeann
January 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.