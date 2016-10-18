Whoa! Robin Thicke Has Put on Some Serious Weight! Check Out His New, Curvy Figure

We don’t know if this is because of too much drinking or if he’s quit and substituted eating.

We all know Robin Thicke has had his issues with the bottle, and recent photos from his Tidal performance this past weekend show he has beefed up quite a bit. The ladies man has been struggling a bit since breaking up with his now ex-wife Paula Patton, and the weight gain seems to be just another symptom of the mess.

We hope he looks out for his health is all! We love Robin, whatever size he comes in.