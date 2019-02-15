592 SHARES Share Tweet

GABBY! is as musically gifted as she is gorgeous. The rapper and member of the all-female group the Playgirl Gang, GABBY! injects both sex appeal and style into her rhymes.

She just dropped off her latest EP, “Who Knows Gabby.” As the title suggests, you should know who Gabby is – and if you don’t, you’d best get listening!

The Playgirl Gang is making waves with some seriously major talent. Gabby!, alongside Bali Baby, are currently on tour with the rest of their Playgirl Gang.

We’ve had the album on blast and can’t get the smooth, moody sounds out of our heads.

Fellow member of the Playgirl Gang and frequent collaborator Bali Baby appears on the Jaybo-produced “Slick Rick the Ruler.” Bali was described as “the hottest female rap artist to come out of Atlanta” by LA Weekly, delivered an amazing verse on the 6-tracked length EP.

Gabby! is drawing serious attention with the new EP. The fashion model/rapper is carving her place among today’s top names.

Download the EP and be sure to grab a ticket to the Brazy Playhouse Tour.