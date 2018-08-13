Photos

What Happened to Blac Chyna’s Butt?

Blac Chyna’s backside has mysteriously changed…

Seemingly overnight, her butt appears to have significantly deflated.

After years of big booty trends that have caused thousands of women to seek out enhanced backsides to match those of Kim Kardashian or Blac Chyna, perhaps the tides are beginning to change? Celebs are starting to forego the enhancement route and go back to a more natural look.

Kylie Jenner recently decided to stop getting her lips blown up like a Macy’s Day Parade balloon, and it seems as though Blac Chyna is following her lead.

Chyna is well-known for her enormously large booty that certainly rivals that of Kim Kardashian. However, this photo shows a drastically smaller backside on Chyna. We will need more photographic evidence to further investigate this…but for now, have a look and decide if you think she looks better or worse.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.6K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
2.1K
News

Tyson Beckford Drags Kim Kardashian’s Lopsided Hips
1.8K
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
1.8K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.8K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.6K
News

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Drug Overdose
1.0K
News

Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Has Checked into Mental Hospital
879
Entertainment

Bella Thorne Drops Video for “B**** I’m Bella Thorne”
721
Photos

Johnny Depp Looks Terrible! Is He OK?
640
News

Kim Kardashian Mocked for Trump Meeting
619
News

Tinashe’s Family Claims Ben Simmons Was Cheating With Kendall Jenner
598
News

Ariana Grande Claps Back at Troll Over Breakup With Mac Miller
549
News

Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip for 2 Minutes While Performing
509
News

Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby #4?
495
News

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin
475
News

Courtney Love In Hot Water For Stalking Baby Mama of Daughter’s Ex
467
News

Designer Kate Spade Found Dead From Suicide in NYC Home
459
News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Expecting Baby #4 Based on This Video
457
News

Sofia Richie Dumps Scott Disick for Cheating on Her
426
News

Heather Locklear to Receive Ongoing Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment
423
News

Kendall Jenner Makes Out With Hadid Sisters’ Younger Brother
396
News

Kylie Jenner Says She Removed All Her Lip Fillers
383
News

Cheryl and Liam Payne Break Up!
To Top