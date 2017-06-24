What Celebrity Bum is This?

Style

Which celeb showed off her splendid backside in Italy?

Of course, it is Emily Ratajkowski. She loves to show off her body and isn’t afraid of showing some skin. She rocked a itty bitty bikini off the coast of Italy this week. Ah, the life.

