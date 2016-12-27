Were Weight and Drugs to Blame for George Michael’s Death?

Friends are speaking out, and they say his final hours were troubled.

George Michaels friends and acquaintances are speaking out about the late pop star’s last few months before his unexpected death on Christmas.

Photos of the singer show him at a much heavier weight than ever before in the days leading up to his death:

Others, including a close friend and former manager, report that that the star battled serious drug addiction, including crack cocaine and heroin. He was caught smoking crack in a public restroom in 2008, and other family members have previously stated publicly that he was addicted to drugs, though the singer denied the allegations time and time again.

Many are implying that his weight and drug abuse contributed to heart failure, if that is what in fact killed him.

Another friend also says that the singer held “hedonistic” parties at his house right up to when he passed, and his lifestyle was over the top.