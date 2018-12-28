Wendy Williams Headed for Divorce After Her Husband Shacks Up With Side Chick

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Wendy Williams is dealing with drama in her relationships after her husband allegedly fathered a child with another woman.

It’s not news that Wendy Williams has had marital problems. However, it seems the two may finally be headed for divorce after he has failed to let go of a second woman who is now reportedly pregnant.

Now that their son, Kevin, has gone off to college, the door is open for Wendy to go without disrupting their home with young children. It seems she stuck it out in order to keep their family together, but now that there are no more children to worry about in the home, Wendy is free to let go.

Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, have not confirmed their marital issues publicly. Recent stories claimed he had been cheating for a decade, living another life behind her back. Wendy issued a statement on her Instagram pointing to health issues being her most pressing issue right now:

One of her arch nemeses, 50 Cent, trolled her after the news broke.

He continued to drag her in more posts: