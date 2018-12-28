Wendy Williams Headed for Divorce After Her Husband Shacks Up With Side Chick

Wendy Williams is dealing with drama in her relationships after her husband allegedly fathered a child with another woman.
It’s not news that Wendy Williams has had marital problems. However, it seems the two may finally be headed for divorce after he has failed to let go of a second woman who is now reportedly pregnant.
Now that their son, Kevin, has gone off to college, the door is open for Wendy to go without disrupting their home with young children. It seems she stuck it out in order to keep their family together, but now that there are no more children to worry about in the home, Wendy is free to let go.
Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, have not confirmed their marital issues publicly. Recent stories claimed he had been cheating for a decade, living another life behind her back. Wendy issued a statement on her Instagram pointing to health issues being her most pressing issue right now:
View this post on Instagram
To My Wendy Watchers, I sincerely apologize if you feel that today's show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I've never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up. Needless to say, whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care. I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!
One of her arch nemeses, 50 Cent, trolled her after the news broke.
He continued to drag her in more posts: