Breaking News

Watch Amber Rose Twerk

amberrose31f-4-web

    Because, hey. Why not.
    Via NY Daily News:
    Amber Rose is a very supportive wife!

    The star posted an Instagram video Friday in celebration of her husband Wiz Khalifa’s album “Blacc Hollywood” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.

    Clad in an electric blue bodysuit and pink sunglasses, Rose proudly twerked in front of a painting of her spouse as his song “A– Drop” played in the background.

    “In honor of my Hubby’s #1 Album #blacchollywood,” she captioned the video.

    The video has been so popular that it has received more than 214,000 likes and 47,000 comments to date.

    She even became a trending topic on Twitter, and Khalifa showed his appreciation Saturday by sharing a screen shot of his wife’s name trending on the social media site.

    “Blacc Hollywood” was released Aug. 19, and sold 90,000 copies in its first week of sales.

