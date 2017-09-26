Was French Montana Trying to Hook Up With Khloe’s Bff?

According to Media Take Out, the rapper, 29, was secretly texting the reality star’s best friend, Malika Haqq, behind her back!

“Khloe broke into French’s phone and saw him sending all kinds of inappropriate texts to her girl,” an insider tells the website. “That’s why they broke up.”

But the headstrong 30-year-old isn’t blaming her BFF for the suspicious communication, the story claims.

“Khloe has been down with Malika since forever,” the source explains.

Indeed, the actress, 31, is a constant guest star for the past seven years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even helped her pal heal after her heartbreaking divorce from Lamar Odom, 34, last year.

Via RadarOnline