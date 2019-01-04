Viewers Are Disgusted by the Revelations in the Lifetime R. Kelly Docuseries

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Part 1 of Lifetime’s R. Kelly Docuseries, and Twitter has weighed in with absolute disgust.

Lifetime aired part 1 of its “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries. In part 1, many people close to R. Kelly were interviewed, as well as many alleged victims. It also touched on his relationship with Aaliyah, whom he allegedly married when he was 27 and she was 15. Aaliyah’s family preemptively made a statement claiming it was false. They cited a backup dancer, Jovante Cunningham, who was interviewed about Aaliyah and R. Kelly’s relationship. She claimed she saw the couple having sex, which the family disputed.

Aaliyah’s mother released a statement saying, “The woman and so-called backup singer that describes seeing, meeting or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar,” Haughton said. “My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet earth, until now.”

ATT: 🚨#TeamAaliyah #Aaliyah ‘s Mom , Diane has made a statement in regards to the lies from the #Lifetime #RKelly documentary coming out. PLEASE RT to make this go viral! We can’t let @lifetimetv lie on @AaliyahHaughton this way! If you need the quote tweet me. Let’s do this! ✊ pic.twitter.com/0sOnGV0g6q — Aaliyah For MAC (@AaliyahForMac) January 2, 2019

R. Kelly had tried to stop the show from airing just days before, but his lawyers were shut down in court. He claimed that he had evidence from recordings that showed Lifetime knew some of the women in the series were lying but planned to air it anyway.

Much of what was discussed echoed things that people have long talked about or believed about R. Kelly, though it gave direct, first-person accounts that added credibility to many of the rumors.

John Legend made an appearance in the doc, and he doubled down with a follow-up comment on social media:

Ok last post of the night look for John legend had to say #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/KcgSebWc3i — MrsRosalie (@MsWhatuneed) January 4, 2019

Viewers were left shocked and appalled at the stories:

OKAY. I’m going to my Apple playlist to delete that nasty song “You Are Not Alone”. He really just ruined a great song with his rapist self and I hope they lock his trifling behind up real soon 😒 #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/dA0svfHNPr — Truly Opinionated 🤗 (@Forever_Jones21) January 4, 2019

R. Kelly’s security, managers, entourage, and producers during the time of all of these allegations. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/k2RrYxgkvM — Trasean D Stepney (@DTrasean) January 4, 2019

GUYS. HOW are we gonna get through FOUR MORE HOURS of #SurvivingRKelly. Who's starting the prayer circle? pic.twitter.com/qbrBEQaONi — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 4, 2019

The most shocking part of this whole #SurvivingRkelly thing (Bc we already knew he was a predator) is the insane amount of ADULTS actively involved… no wonder he’s still free… most of y’all were accomplices! ALL YALL TRASH! pic.twitter.com/57LHQeplp0 — KNWBDY (@KingEx_IV) January 4, 2019

"R. Kelly wrote You Are Not Alone about his underage rape victim having a miscarriage" Michael Jackson in the afterlife: #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/BQ4Vs16zkw — 🇹🇹 (@infamous_jal) January 4, 2019

Now that I’m actually thinking about the lyrics to Bump n Grind, “My mind is telling me no but my body is telling me yes.” It sounds like we’ve been singing along to a song about child molestation the whole time. Messed up my head up. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/qD1CzcQsMd — April Barrera (@spursnation77) January 4, 2019