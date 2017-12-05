Video of Randy Travis’s Drunken Arrest in the Buff Released

974 SHARES Share Tweet

This would make a great country song.

Country Music Hall of Fame Randy Travis was arrested for drunk driving back in 2012. He was found naked in the town of Sanger, Texas, ranting inside a parked car.

Among the highlights, he said “I pray to God that he will have a cancerous growth that infects his bones and every part of his body.”

He was found to be twice the legal limit, and authorities believed he had been driving and crashed.

Travis attempted to sue officials to keep the video from being released, but the court denied his request this past week.