Usher Sued by New Woman for $10 Million Over Herpes Exposure

We have a feeling this is is only the beginning…

Usher is being sued by a second woman who heard about his $1 million payout and wants her own piece of the pie. She is suing for a whole lot more though…$10 million, and she doesn’t say she has contracted the disease but deserves payment since she was exposed through unprotected sex with the “Let It Burn” singer one time. This lawsuit alleges the trust went down recently, which means he cheated on his wife Grace if true.

We will sit and sip our tea and wait for more lawsuits to roll in.