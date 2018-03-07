Usher and Wife/Manager Grace Miguel Getting Divorced

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Usher has to let it burn alone.

Usher and his wife, who is also his manager, are getting divorced.

Usher was accused of spreading herpes to another woman with whom he settled out of court. Others came forward to accuse him as well after the settlement became public.

They have been together for 10 years and married for two, but they have allegedly been living apart for two months leading up to the divorce filing.

The stress of the publicity over his alleged cheating and disease spreading has apparently come between the two, and it is unclear if Grace will remain his manager after their split.

Would you have forgiven Usher?