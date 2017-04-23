Updates on That Drake Pregnancy Rumor

Just when you thought it was over…

The girl claiming to be knocked up by rapper Drake is setting social media afire by posting alleged texts between her and drake, including a positive pregnancy report. Most are calling her out to be a straight up liar, and this includes DJ Spade who spoke with Layla, an *Instagram model* (we all know what that means).

DJ Spade claims that Layla is lying about Drake being the baby’s father in an alleged text conversation he had with her. “Publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc,” she reportedly wrote. But when DJ Spade told her that everyone will “hate” her when the truth is revealed, she allegedly responded, “I’m still gonna get this money.”

And there you have it folks.

