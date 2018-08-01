News

Tyson Beckford Drags Kim Kardashian’s Lopsided Hips

Tyson Beckford says Kim Kardashian’s doctor effed up.

Kim Kardashian and her family are frequently dragged for plastic surgery (rumor or not). Her sister Kylie was mercilessly dragged for inflating her lips like a duck, but she got the last laugh by using those lips to sell her highly successful makeup line.

Kim even went as far as having an x-ray of her butt to “prove” she is natural. However, having your own fat injected in your butt wouldn’t show up on an x-ray.

Tyson Beckford has seemingly had enough with people praising Kim’s store-bought shape. He left comments on the Shade Room’s Instagram, saying he just doesn’t care for her body.

Kim wasn’t about to sit quietly by. She responded under his comments, saying:

People were here for it and joined in the drama:

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.5K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.7K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.7K
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
1.7K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.4K
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
1.3K
News

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Drug Overdose
832
Entertainment

Bella Thorne Drops Video for “B**** I’m Bella Thorne”
797
News

Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Has Checked into Mental Hospital
663
News

Elon Musk and Grimes Are Dating
651
Photos

Johnny Depp Looks Terrible! Is He OK?
570
News

Tinashe’s Family Claims Ben Simmons Was Cheating With Kendall Jenner
560
News

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up
559
News

Ariana Grande Claps Back at Troll Over Breakup With Mac Miller
504
News

Amber Rose Professes Her Love for 21 Savage
496
News

Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip for 2 Minutes While Performing
485
News

Kim Kardashian Mocked for Trump Meeting
449
News

Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby #4?
440
News

Courtney Love In Hot Water For Stalking Baby Mama of Daughter’s Ex
429
News

Designer Kate Spade Found Dead From Suicide in NYC Home
428
News

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin
396
News

Kendall Jenner Makes Out With Hadid Sisters’ Younger Brother
395
News

Sofia Richie Dumps Scott Disick for Cheating on Her
392
News

Heather Locklear to Receive Ongoing Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment
To Top