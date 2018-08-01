Tyson Beckford Drags Kim Kardashian’s Lopsided Hips

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Tyson Beckford says Kim Kardashian’s doctor effed up.

Kim Kardashian and her family are frequently dragged for plastic surgery (rumor or not). Her sister Kylie was mercilessly dragged for inflating her lips like a duck, but she got the last laugh by using those lips to sell her highly successful makeup line.

Kim even went as far as having an x-ray of her butt to “prove” she is natural. However, having your own fat injected in your butt wouldn’t show up on an x-ray.

Tyson Beckford has seemingly had enough with people praising Kim’s store-bought shape. He left comments on the Shade Room’s Instagram, saying he just doesn’t care for her body.

Kim wasn’t about to sit quietly by. She responded under his comments, saying:

People were here for it and joined in the drama:

kim kardashian really dragged tyson beckford out of the closet that kendall is hiding in. — ‏ً (@breegarita) July 31, 2018

Kim Kardashian implied Tyson Beckford is gay becuse he doesn’t like her poorly sculpted build a bitch body pic.twitter.com/PnTy52iTR7 — Period. Pereyud. Periöd. (@CourtneyT_94) July 31, 2018

Poor Kim K…she was mad that she's not the object of every black man's desires….so she calls Tyson Beckford gay. You can't tell me her statement wasn't homophobic. — Jacqualine N. Ebule 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@JackieEbule) July 31, 2018