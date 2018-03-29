Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Everybody’s doing it.

Tyra Banks ism finally coming clean about having a nose job early in her career.

The model, author, and TV personality documents her plastic surgery in her new book, “Perfect is Boring.”

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” Banks explained to People. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” she wrote.

While she didn’t say exactly how old she was when she had the work done, she said it was early in her career, which began at 15.

Discussing her book with People Magazine, she said, “Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both.” She continue, “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”

She also talked about the no-makeup wave, and how she just isn’t a part of it. “As a model, I needed makeup,” Banks said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.” She said that women are naturally beautiful, and that is is really unfair. “I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”