Tyga’s Break Side Piece Demi Rose Posts Sexy Snaps

Demi Rose, Tyga’s rebound/break friend that he was spotted canoodling with while temporarily broken up with Kylie Jenner is using her time in the spotlight to show off what she’s working with. Because, why not? She’s got a whole lot to work with. Check her out below and decide if the Kylie look-a-like was a step up or a step down from Kylie Jenner:

Pages: 1 2 3 4