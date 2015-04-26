Tyga Gets Kylie Jenner’s Name Tattooed On His Arm

Right after his baby mama Blac Chyna posted alleged texts of him begging to get back together, Tyga was spotted with fresh ink on his arm. He apparently got “Kylie” tattooed on his arm to prove his love, which is soooooo smart when you’re dating a 17-year-old. Maybe he had a change of heart about Blac Chyna after she posted their private messages to Instagram! That’s a good way to piss someone off. Either way, Kylie is now part of his life for good, one way or another.