Breaking News

Tyga Gets Kylie Jenner’s Name Tattooed On His Arm

By
Posted on
    image

    Right after his baby mama Blac Chyna posted alleged texts of him begging to get back together, Tyga was spotted with fresh ink on his arm. He apparently got “Kylie” tattooed on his arm to prove his love, which is soooooo smart when you’re dating a 17-year-old. Maybe he had a change of heart about Blac Chyna after she posted their private messages to Instagram! That’s a good way to piss someone off. Either way, Kylie is now part of his life for good, one way or another.

    image

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

12 Comments

12 Comments

  1. Pingback: perth fraudster

  2. Pingback: economics tuition

  3. Pingback: economics tuition

  4. Pingback: immortal plc

  5. Pingback: rhodium

  6. Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram

  7. Pingback: M88

  8. Pingback: arnaque serrurier

  9. Pingback: trenadex

  10. Pingback: hire an injury attorney

  11. Your Domain Name

    February 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    BlztJf I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thank you again.

  12. come here

    March 4, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    F0URAb Im thankful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top