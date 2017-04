Tyga got some cuffs slapped on him in LA today…

But he was let go shortly afterwards. He was pulled over for a driving infraction but taken in for a field sobriety test to avoid the leering of the paparazzi. They determined he wasn’t intoxicated and let him go with a ticket – presumably for whatever they pulled him over for in the first place. For now, he and Kylie are broken up AGAIN, but maybe she will be back for his bad boy image.