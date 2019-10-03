Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott

tyga kylie jenner travis scott

Tyga wins this round. Even Kylie Jenner is not immune to running back to an old flame when a breakup happens. Kylie and Travis Scott are on a “break,” and she was spotted on a late-night meet-up with none other than her ex Tyga.

As we ALL remember, Kylie and Tyga dated for a couple years while years, but Tyga got slammed for dating her before she was of legal age (they went official after her 18th birthday). It was even messier for them because Tyga was also the baby daddy of Blac Chyna, who went on to have a relationship and daughter with Kylie’s brother, Rob.

After her breakup with Tyga, Kylie began dating Travis Scott. The two had baby Stormi and seemed to be weathering their relationship troubles well for Hollywood. However, there have been rumors of some rockiness this past year. The two are now on a break but are not totally cutting the cord.

This might change though when Travis learns that Kylie met up with her ex Tyga late night with some friends. She and some friends reportedly rolled through Tyga’s recording studio in a Rolls Royce at 2am. That probably won’t help any effort to reconcile.

Check back for updates on this mess.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
831
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
cardi b cardi b
814
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
jordyn woods jordyn woods
740
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
r. kelly r. kelly
728
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
723
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
amber portwood amber portwood
721
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
kylie jenner kylie jenner
719
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
missy elliott missy elliott
716
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
695
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
688
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
686
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
rihanna rihanna
656
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
651
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
kylie jenner travis scott kylie jenner travis scott
651
Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!
bella thorne bella thorne
645
Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie
farrah abraham farrah abraham
610
Lifestyle

Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery
rihanna rihanna
604
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
580
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
rita ora rita ora
572
Photos

Rita Ora Rocks Teenie Tiny Bikini in Ibiza
hilary duff hilary duff
562
Entertainment

Lizzy McGuire Fans Are Freaking Out After Hilary Duff Signs on for Show Reboot
epstein epstein
545
Exclusives

Internet Reacts to Death of Jeffrey Epstein
491
Celeb News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Just Months After Getting Married
To Top