They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!

Fans think Travis Scott is looking a bit “different” lately, and they’re placing the blame squarely on Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians.

Travis Scott is probably the last person we’d imagine being caught in a plastic surgeon’s office…but it seems the spell of the Kardashians has worked its magic much like on Kanye West, who admitted that he had gotten liposuction (who many fans blamed his wife Kim Kardashian for).

It’s no secret that the Kardashian family “enjoys” plastic surgery, and it’s easy to see how Travis went for it.

Take a look at the before and after pics and decide if it’s good lighting or if he’s paid one (or more) visits to the doc.

Did this nigga get his face did? https://t.co/LgB7tft2Bz — Sparsely Melanated Jawn (@zsnake8) August 28, 2019

First thing that came to mind 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/CYbG63kOnL — swae dangler 💚 (@facetimedrizzy) August 28, 2019

Comes w the Kylie package — kuro (@kaisavitar) August 28, 2019

So we ignoring the lip reduction? — whorible (@soythat) August 28, 2019

Travis Scott getting plastic surgery is the most ghetto shit I’ve ever seen — Her Daughter a-Lexus (@LexMaster_Flex) August 29, 2019