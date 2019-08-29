Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!

kylie jenner travis scott

Fans think Travis Scott is looking a bit “different” lately, and they’re placing the blame squarely on Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians.

Travis Scott is probably the last person we’d imagine being caught in a plastic surgeon’s office…but it seems the spell of the Kardashians has worked its magic much like on Kanye West, who admitted that he had gotten liposuction (who many fans blamed his wife Kim Kardashian for).

It’s no secret that the Kardashian family “enjoys” plastic surgery, and it’s easy to see how Travis went for it.

Take a look at the before and after pics and decide if it’s good lighting or if he’s paid one (or more) visits to the doc.

travis scott

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

761
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
709
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
oj-simpson oj-simpson
631
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
628
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
taylor-swift taylor-swift
612
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
cardi b cardi b
572
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
569
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
532
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
amber portwood amber portwood
523
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
kylie jenner kylie jenner
499
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
495
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
r. kelly r. kelly
492
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
478
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
missy elliott missy elliott
475
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
469
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
467
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
465
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
465
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
rihanna rihanna
458
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
rihanna rihanna
408
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
jordyn woods jordyn woods
402
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
gigi hadid gigi hadid
376
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
To Top