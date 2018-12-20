News

Travis Scott and Maroon 5 to Perform at Super Bowl

Travis Scott and Maroon 5 will be joining forces for the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Many top performers passed on the Super Bowl this year, including Jay-Z and Rihanna. They stood by Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement, refusing to perform after the tense NFL standoff between players and owners who countered player protests over racism.

Now, it seems they have finally found a suitable act with Travis Scott, who will join Maroon 5 for the big show. The Super Bowl will take place in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3rd.

However, the Super Bowl has yet to officially confirm the performers, saying:

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it read. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

A Change.org petition has garnered over 75,000 signatures in an effort to pressure Maroon 5 to back out of the show to support Kaepernick.

However, fans lashed out at Travis over the news, urging him to back out. Others claimed he’s under Kris Jenner’s spell and hence follows her direction since he is now part of the family. Scott and Kylie Jenner recently welcomed their daughter, Stormi, making him an official part of the Kardashian clan.

Thoughts?

