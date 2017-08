It ain’t over y’all….

Oh lawd. Here we go.

The transgender woman who shot video of Bobby Valentino fleeing shoeless from her house is now claiming he assaulted her. Yup. She will be giving a press conference on August 8th, so check back for updates.

The way she acted, plus HIM fleeing and leaving the scene, makes her claims a bit suspect. We also did some digging, and “she” has a checkered past. Check the mug shots: