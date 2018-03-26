Top 5 Things We Learned from the Stormy Daniels Interview

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Stormy just dropped the tea on the whole Trump scandal.

Stormy Daniels gave some juicy info about her time with trump. Among the highlights?

1. Trump make her spank him with a magazine with his face on it.

2. Stormy’s daughter was threatened in an attempt to get her to shut up about Trump.

3. Their affair took place during the 2006 taping of Celebrity Apprentice.

4. He told her she reminded him of his daughter (OMG! Again?!)

5. They didn’t use protection.

6. Trump and Melania sleep in different rooms.

All enlightening, none surprising.

Watch below if you missed it: