TomorrowLand Festival Evacuated After Huge Fire Engulfs Stage!

The festival got too hot to handle – literally.

In Barcelona, Spain, more than 22,000 people were evacuated from the TomorrowLand Unite festival after a fire broke out on the stage.

Check out the video – it is crazy!!!

