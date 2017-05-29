Exclusive

Tiger Woods Smacked With a DUI

Tiger just keeps going downhill these days.

While he tried to make a golfing comeback that failed miserably, Tiger Woods seems to be failing just as much in his personal choices. He was arrested overnight on a DUI after cops pulled him over and he refused a breathalyzer test. In Florida, that means automatic arrests and license suspension, and there is no word on what he might have been under the influence of. We all remember some years back when Tiger, at the height of his golfing career, crashed his car into a tree while hopped up on Ambien after his wife smashed the car with a golf club following a blowup over his cheating. Winning? Not so much these days, we see.

