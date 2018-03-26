Tiffany Haddish Says Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face at a Party

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Why does Tiffany Haddish have all the best Beyoncé tea…

Tiffany Haddish is back to spilling more tea about Beyoncé.

She says that at the party where she took a selfie with the songstress, someone bit her face! Gasp! Who had the audacity? Well, she doesn’t reveal all that.

Social media users and presumably many members of the Beehive wanted the dirt.

Someone: Hi

Tiffany Haddish: So Beyoncé pulled out her AK-47 right. And she let loose on all them bitches in the room right. And she told me not to call the cops even tho it was like 20 dead people around me right . And i was like okay girl i ain’t gon tell nobody . — tony (@gawdcompIexx) March 26, 2018

No one is going to invite Tiffany Haddish and Quincy Jones to any parties ever again 😭 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2018

Tiffany Haddish about to end up in a ditch if she keep spilling Beyoncé tea, ANYWAY, so WHO bit Beyoncé in the face??? pic.twitter.com/1RHJ1qzKFk — lemonade heux 💋 (@jstcwarrior) March 26, 2018

Tiffany Haddish after every Beyoncé & Jay Z party. pic.twitter.com/1PENnLjbEH — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) March 26, 2018

I spent a thrilling day whale watching with Tiffany Haddish. She made my dreams come true by telling me the absolute wildest story about Beyoncé I have ever heard. Everyone on the whale watching vessel fell in love with her. https://t.co/R51G59npak pic.twitter.com/nNFSyctuX3 — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) March 26, 2018

Read all about what Tiffany had to say about Beyoncé, plus oh so much more here in her latest interview.