1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

And she looked fabulous!

Tiffany Haddish told us she was going to wear that $4,000 dress a whole bunch of times, and she sure did! The Alexander McQueen dress she wore to host SNL made another appearance at the Oscars last night, and she did so shamelessly. She also previously rocked the gown to her premiere of her movie, “Girls Trip.”

She wore a different gown on the red carpet, but slipped back into the McQueen gown during the show.