There’s a New Kardashian on the Way…Find Out Who’s Pregnant!

The keep multiplying…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having another baby! But Kim isn’t the one who is pregnant. The couple reportedly has a surrogate already on the payroll, and she is three months along with the couple’s third child. Doctors apparently say it is too dangerous for Kim to have another pregnancy because of health concerns, so the couple got creative. The woman is reportedly being paid $45 for the service…which doesn’t seem like a whole lot to produce a CHILD for someone, but hey. No judgment.