The #WhoBitBeyonce Mystery Has Allegedly Been Solved

It was a real whodunnit.

The Internet was on fire after Tiffany Haddish dropped tea about an actress biting Beyoncé’s face at party. She didn’t drop any names, so people wanted to know who dared do such a thing. Beyoncé also allegedly told Haddish that the actress was on drugs.

There were many names thrown around, including Lena Dunham and Sanaa Lathan.

Even other celebs were getting in on the drama, with Chrissy Tiegen claiming she got the dirt.

Lathan denied it was her, but another source has confirmed it was indeed her.

