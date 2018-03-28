The #WhoBitBeyonce Mystery Has Allegedly Been Solved

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

It was a real whodunnit.

The Internet was on fire after Tiffany Haddish dropped tea about an actress biting Beyoncé’s face at party. She didn’t drop any names, so people wanted to know who dared do such a thing. Beyoncé also allegedly told Haddish that the actress was on drugs.

There were many names thrown around, including Lena Dunham and Sanaa Lathan.

Even other celebs were getting in on the drama, with Chrissy Tiegen claiming she got the dirt.

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Lathan denied it was her, but another source has confirmed it was indeed her.