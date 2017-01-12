Breaking News

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Dating? Bella Hadid is Not Happy!

Hollywood romances are so complicated.

Singer The Weeknd has a new love interest: Justin Bieber’s ex, singer Selena Gomez! The pair were caught locking lips after a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica.

To add a little fuel to the fire, The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid unleashed some haterade when she unfollowed Selena on Instagram after the two were spotted together.

One Twitter user had a hilarious forecast of what was to come:

Flip for pics of the new couple:

