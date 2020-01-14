Entertainment

The Oscars Snubs: See the Biggest Upsets

the oscars

The Oscars – we love it, but we hate it when our favorites don’t win, or don’t even get nominated for that matter. While there’s a lot of competition out there, fans are still looking for more diversity and transparency in Oscar nominations, and this year is no different.

Many Oscar hopefuls for 2020 had their dreams crushed after finding out their names are not on the list for this year’s 92nd annual Academy Awards. Check out who made the cut and who got left off the list for yet another year.

Lupita Nyong’o

Ok somebody needs to explain, because this is truly unacceptable. Unarguably one of the best actresses in Hollywood, Lupita Nyong’o gave us not one, but TWO incredible performances, one as Adelaide in Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the other for her role in 2013’s “12 Years a Slave,” yet the Academy apparently felt these performances weren’t up to par. Tuh! We beg to differ.

Jennifer Lopez

While Jennifer Lopez seemed like a shoo-in for her role in “Hustlers” given that she grabbed SAG Award, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice nominations, yet…she got nada from the Academy. Fans are NOT pleased about it, either.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy got a Golden Globe nom, but lost for his film “Dolemite Is My Name.” Seems the Academy wasn’t feeling it enough either, leaving him off the list for best actor.

Robert De Niro

The Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman” was a big hit, but De Niro came up short for a nom. He was up against a ton of big names in the film, including Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Frozen II

Earning $1.5 billion globally wasn’t enough for Frozen II to make the list for best song nomination, but we have a feeling fans aren’t going to be fazed by the snub.

Beyoncé

The Hive is heated after Beyoncé failed to make the list for her work on The Lion King soundtrack. This also means we won’t be blessed with a performance by her on Oscars night.

Greta Gerwig

People are also fired up about “Little Women” director Great Gerwig’s snubbing given that her film was amazing and she’s incredibly talented, standing out in a highly male-dominated field. Yet, she was overlooked.

Notable Noms

While many favorites didn’t make the cut, there’s still a whole lot of talent on the nominations list for this year. Let’s not forget, also, that there are only so many slots and so so so much incredible work, we know they can’t include them all (though we’re still mad!). There have been a lot of accusations of discrimination against women and people of color in the selection of nominations, so it seems we’re still working towards this uphill battle as we enter 2020.

Leading the pack of nominations are for the films Joker and The Irishman. Streaming sites, most notably Netflix, also saw multiple films up for nominations.

Scarlett Johansson grabbed two noms for leading actress, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix snagged noms for leading actor. Other notable names receiving noms include Kathy Bates, Margot Robbie, and Renée Zellweger.

Tune in for The Oscars to find out if your picks win, or just to yell at the TV if they don’t.

