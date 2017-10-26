The Kardashians Sign New $150 Million Deal

They are still pulling in the ratings.





The Kardashian family just closed a whopping $150 million deal with the E! Network for their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show’s format will continue as it has been, focusing primarily on Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, while also tying storylines in with Kylie, Kendall, Rob, and of course momager Kris. Not bad for 5 years, eh?

Kim will get paid the most from the deal, as she is the biggest ratings getter. Khloe and Kourtney are next, with Kylie not far behind. Naturally, Kris gets her management fee (10 percent or so) and then Rob and Kendall will get less since they appear less often on the show.

This family isn’t likely to be going anywhere, and with another generation of Kardashians growing up fast, there is sure to be more to capitalize on in the coming future. Just in case you all haven’t had enough of them yet!