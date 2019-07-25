Shock and disgust were the main theme as people reacted to the possibility that Diddy is dating Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter, Lori Harvey.

Ok. So here’s the deal. Steve Harvey has a gorgeous 22-year-old daughter. Got it. Diddy broke up with long-time girlfriend Cassie last year. Pictures of Diddy and Lori Harvey have hit the net, and people are wildly speculating that because a man was seen with a woman, the two must be involved.

While Diddy may like young, attractive women and be a free man open to new relationships, the two may be together for a variety of reasons. Twitter users didn’t fail to note that she is the ex-girlfriend of Diddy’s son, which if they were in fact dating, would certainly bring an “ick” factor to the whole thing. Given how involved Diddy is in his kids’ lives, we highly doubt he would do such a thing. They were spotted wearing matching fits, though…this is highly suspicious everyone.

Regardless of their relationship status, we can’t stop laughing from the memes that have popped up reacting to the news of the potential couple.

Diddy is allegedly dating Lori Harvey, who is half his age, and the ex-girlfriend of his own son. Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey, wife of Steve Harvey. Steve was allegedly having an affair with Marjorie while still married to his 2nd wife. Do I have that right? pic.twitter.com/UhdRp3tb7E — April (@ReignOfApril) July 25, 2019

Diddy’s son when he found out his dad is dating his ex Lori Harvey… pic.twitter.com/NsxwcWbq7E — Ted Hastings (@MidKnightGaz) July 25, 2019

Steve Harvey when he saw Diddy with his daughter Lori Harvey 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i8SlN37gz5 — xMoney17 (@fallensta7) July 25, 2019

Diddy’s son in the next room listening to his father beat the brakes off Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/4fgxrcyJsc — Anna Bollina (@Rocklover79) July 25, 2019

Lori Harvey seeing Christian when she leaves Diddy room. pic.twitter.com/yioVWNa45p — Danny Wells || (@She_Loves_Jiffy) July 25, 2019

And others didn’t miss the opportunity to let you know it’s hot girl season: