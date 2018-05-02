Teyana Taylor Shoots Down Breakup Rumors in the Best Way

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Teyana has some news for y’all.

A few blogs reported that Teyana Taylor and her boo Iman Shumpert had broken up, claiming she found a secret phone with evidence of his cheating.

However, there was no evidence offered and neither Man nor Teyana commented. Until now, that is.

Teyana posted the following reply to the rumor:

She wrote, “The only split petunia is doing issa split on da dickkkk.” And there you have it.

Teyana isn’t worried about Man, and she has more important things to focus on. Her Kanye West produced album drops June 22nd.