Is this finally the right guy for her?

Jenelle hasn’t had the best luck in men. However, she has walked down the aisle with beau David Eason at her home in North Carolina. They just welcomed a baby girl named Ensley in January and seem to be doing well.

They do look super happy together, and that is great given her past with guys who all she seemed to do was fight with. Hopefully, their relationship is much healthier.