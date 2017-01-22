Style

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Goes Pink

By
Posted on

Are you feelin’ this look?

Amber Portwood of MTV Teen Mom OG debuted hot pink hair. She went from bad blonde to better pink, and we kind of like it.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top