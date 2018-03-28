‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Arrested After Announcing He and Wife are Expecting Child

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

How messy.

Ryan Edwards, who has long been featured on the MTV series Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant was arrested on one charge of petition to revoke for violating probation based on heroin possession. He was arrested at his home in Hixson, Tenn. and booked into Hamilton County Jail.

He hadn’t hid his problems with drugs, specifically heroin.

In November, Edwards’s wife Mackenzie Standifer told MTV producers that Ryan would spend around $10,000 a week on drugs.

He was shown clearly under the influence while he drove himself and Mackenzie to their nuptials.

The two each have a child from a previous relationship, which Ryan shares with castmate Maci Bookout, as they both appeared together on 16 & Pregnant. They just announced one day ago that they themselves are now expecting a child together.