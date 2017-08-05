Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit

Farrah Abraham is almost the wax figure of herself!

Farrah Abraham, of 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom fame, has racked up some more plastic surgery. She has quite a “rack” and showed it off by a barely there see-through suit. She is showing off the new tune-up she got, which includes vaginal rejuvenation and some butt work. Her face looks a little….filled. Given that she is still in her mid 20s, we shudder to think what she will look like in 10 years.

Ladies…let’s please remember that fillers in your 20s. Just stop it.

Let’s remember how pretty she looked back in the day: