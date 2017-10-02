T-Pain Explains Threesome With Wife & Prostitute

In a recent interview, T-Pain spoke about having threesomes with his wife. He said him and his wife would go to strip clubs where she’d give tips and engage in getting lap dances and more.

“Oh gosh. There’s been so many. Um, my first threesome was in Costa Rica with my wife and a prostitute. It was very awesome. This is when we found out that my wife liked girls.”

He continues on with details..

“We was in the strip club, they shut down the strip club, I have no idea why. I went in with some jewelry and they thought I was a rich person, so they shut down the whole strip club. It was just us. It was just me, my wife, my security, his girlfriend, and the strippers. My wife was getting a dance and she was like, ‘I like her.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I like her too, so she’s fine.’ She was like, ‘No, I like her for real.’ It was her idea. Which is why I think we’re so great. It’s always her idea. I don’t take charge of nothing. ‘Baby, I wasn’t even lookin’ over there. If you was looking over there, then yes I was looking over there (laughs).’ But yeah, Costa Rica, Costa Rican prostitute. That worked out. That strip club is now closed (laughs).”

Crazy. As a married woman, would you be interested in having a threesome with your husband ?