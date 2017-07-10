T.I. Calls Out Rob Kardashian for “Telling Secrets”

T.I. just let Rob have it.

After Rob Kardashian broke the Internet but claiming his now ex had threesomes with rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny, T.I. has some interesting comments that we can only assume validate what was said but also lend some grown man advice to Rob:

“Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. Very, very bad, poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean?” T.I. told photographers in a video posted by TMZ. “If a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that, you don’t never let that… you don’t do that. You don’t do that, you know what I’m saying? Secrets are sacred, you know what I’m saying? We don’t do that. That’s a whole … level of f–ckboy shit.”

Watch the video of T.I. dropping game: