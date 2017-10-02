EXCLUSIVE

Swedish Model Says She Slept With Zayn Malik Twice in Thailand

    Zayn has some explaining to do…

    Swedish model Martina Olsson says that Zayn Malik cheated on his fiancée Perrie Edwards twice with her while One Direction was touring in Thailand last week.

    The model/club promoter insists that she hooked up with the former One Direction member at the same nightclub where he was pictured holding hands with Essex Girl Lauren Richardson.

    image

    image

    Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, Martina said: ‘He didn’t mention anything to me about having a fiancée. He was really flirtatious’.

    Martina said: ‘Straight away when we were in the bathroom he started kissing me. He picked me up and said, “I want you now,” and carried me to the bed.’

    Looks like there have been a whole lot of ladies adding notches to his bedpost behind his Fiancé’s back!

10 Comments

  8. Martha

    March 29, 2015 at 5:55 pm

    i can’t believe he cheated. oh wait yes i can he’s a twenty-something pop star. DUH PEOPLE

  9. Nicki

    March 29, 2015 at 5:55 pm

    that’s a heaux’s only way to get her 15 minutes

  10. JP

    March 29, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    she’s probably lying her face off for attention

